Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,377 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Installed Building Products worth $33,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $183.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.79 and a 1 year high of $189.07.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

