Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.13% of PROG worth $33,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PROG during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in PROG by 152.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 228.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PROG by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,945,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 109,928 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens raised shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRG

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.