Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Visa by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 36.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 41,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE V opened at $266.74 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $267.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $489.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

