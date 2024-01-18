Barrick Gold Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $2,910,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $255,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 367,307 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
