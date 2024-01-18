Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) Insider Buys A$26,000.00 in Stock

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN – Get Free Report) insider Blake Steele purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$26,000.00 ($17,333.33).

Blake Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Blake Steele purchased 300,000 shares of Basin Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,200.00 ($24,800.00).

On Thursday, November 2nd, Blake Steele 2,000,000 shares of Basin Energy stock.

Basin Energy Stock Performance

About Basin Energy

Basin Energy Limited, an early-stage mineral exploration and development company, focuses on uranium projects located in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Marshall project comprising three mineral claims located in Canada; an 80% interest in the North Millennium project consisting of one mineral claim located in Canada; and an 80% interest in the Geikie project comprising seven mineral claims located in Canada.

