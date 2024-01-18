BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

