BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 41.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

