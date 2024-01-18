Bfsg LLC Acquires 1,792 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,414 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $389.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $394.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

