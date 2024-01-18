Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.40)-$(0.38) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $196.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.23 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Articles

