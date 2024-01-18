BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $97.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $147.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.46.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

