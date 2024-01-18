BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Down 13.9% in December

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
BTA stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Twilio stock can’t do anything wrong; more gains imminent
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.