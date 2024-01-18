BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Down 13.9% in December

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

BTA stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 109,687 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 389.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 50,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $350,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

