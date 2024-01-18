bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,090,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 25,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $154.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.82. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

