Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Short Interest Update

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 17,920,000 shares. Currently, 22.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 233.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 159.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 439.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 134.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

