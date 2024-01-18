Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.16. Bravo Multinational shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bravo Multinational from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and reselling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in March 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
