Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Short Interest Update

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bread Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,168,447.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 299,000 shares of company stock worth $9,690,610 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,464,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,807,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bread Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after buying an additional 830,855 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

