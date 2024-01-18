Brian Chesky Sells 1,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $140,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,012,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $4,103,470.56.

On Monday, January 8th, Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $5,135,213.35.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $27,339,215.04.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.98 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.57 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

