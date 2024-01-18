Brokers Issue Forecasts for Illumina, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

ILMN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.86.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $133.56 on Thursday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 998.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 163,709 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

