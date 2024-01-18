Brokers Issue Forecasts for Robert Half Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Robert Half in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.81. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RHI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $79.92 on Thursday. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 107,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,226,375,000 after buying an additional 56,134,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,111,000 after purchasing an additional 266,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

