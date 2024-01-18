Brokers Issue Forecasts for Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.72) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

