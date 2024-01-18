Brokers Set Expectations for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 62,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,131,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,924,000 after buying an additional 107,456 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,343,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after buying an additional 429,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $231,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $66,302.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,827,770.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $231,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,976. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.