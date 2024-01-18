Brokers Set Expectations for Vericel Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vericel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VCEL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Vericel stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 534,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 271,727 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

