Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Bruker by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Bruker



Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.



