BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (BSRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BSRTF opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

