BTIG Research Upgrades Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.76.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 5.22.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 697,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 358,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

