C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

CHRW stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

