Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Up 2.2%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $274.86 and last traded at $274.46. 358,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,328,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.89.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

