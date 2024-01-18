Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.00

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.55), with a volume of 210604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.80 ($1.46).

Cairn Homes Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £795.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,344.44 and a beta of 1.07.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. It is involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

