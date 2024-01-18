Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.5% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.56.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $560.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $167.31 and a 52-week high of $568.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.