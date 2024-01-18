Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,530.98

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,530.98 ($44.93) and traded as high as GBX 3,545 ($45.11). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,470 ($44.15), with a volume of 18,499 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,339.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,530.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,405.65.

Caledonia Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a GBX 18.93 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,586.87%.

Insider Activity

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,582 ($45.58), for a total value of £432,992.16 ($550,950.71). Corporate insiders own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

