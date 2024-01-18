Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28.

About Cambria Global Momentum ETF

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

