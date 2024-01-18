Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,863 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on RMD

ResMed Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RMD opened at $170.71 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.88.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.