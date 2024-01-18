Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,459 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 73.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 83.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

About Independent Bank Group

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

