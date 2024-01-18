Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of YSEP stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

