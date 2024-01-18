Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 642.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $102.74.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

