Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGLD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 919.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 619,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 558,480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 4,119.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 427,161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $490,000.

IGLD opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1339 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

