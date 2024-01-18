Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 418.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 400.5% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

RFG opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

