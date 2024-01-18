Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19.

About American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

