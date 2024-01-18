Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $909,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Medpace Trading Down 0.6 %

MEDP stock opened at $284.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

