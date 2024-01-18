Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $171.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $176.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

