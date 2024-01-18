Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 9.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of State Street by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 89,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

State Street Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $74.69 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

