Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,691,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,023,000 after buying an additional 3,800,389 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,177,000 after purchasing an additional 120,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 124,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

USMC opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1814 per share. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

