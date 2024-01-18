Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,929 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KOCT opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $58.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

