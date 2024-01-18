Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PG&E by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,758,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,402 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

PG&E Stock Down 0.9 %

PCG stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.