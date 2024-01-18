Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,051 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,477 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,448 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 13.3% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter worth $12,440,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

