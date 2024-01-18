Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

