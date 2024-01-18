Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 71,970 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,970 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

