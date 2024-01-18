Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 741 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.