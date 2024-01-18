Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 992 Shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KARS opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.27. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.