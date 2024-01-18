Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $62.93 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.7203 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

