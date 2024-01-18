Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,044,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after acquiring an additional 272,042 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 412,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 176,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,197 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

NYSE CCL opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.49 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

